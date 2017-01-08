NEW YORK: US prosecutors are counting on the social media postings of an Arizona man to help persuade a jury that he was a recruiter for ISIS militants.

Ahmed Mohammed el-Gammal (ehl-gahm-AHL') faces trial Monday at a federal court in New York on charges that he helped a young New Yorker link up with ISIS fighters in Syria in 2015 via a contact in Turkey.

In one Facebook message, el-Gammal said he would rather live in a tent in an Islamic state than enjoy all the "luxuries under an infidel state."

His lawyers say he being unfairly blamed for the actions of the New York man, Samy el-Goarany (ehl-goh-AHR'-nee).

The 24-year-old died fighting in Syria in 2015.