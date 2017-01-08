GUADALAJARA: The Mexican authorities have arrested the alleged gunman who shot and wounded an official from the US consulate in the western city of Guadalajara, prosecutors said Sunday.

Este es el hombre por quien se ofrecen 20 mil dólares de recompensa por disparar contra oficial en @USCGGuadalajara pic.twitter.com/3XxvvDiE8F — Embajada EU en Mex (@USEmbassyMEX) January 7, 2017





The Jalisco state prosecutor's office said on Twitter that a special unit "detained the attacker of the consular official" and the suspect was handed over to the attorney general's office.