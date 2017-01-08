MUMBAI : Mumbai police on Sunday registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with actor Om Puri’s death, who passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to reports, the preliminary postmortem report of the deceased actor states that the cause of death as ‘unknown,’ started rumours of foul play involved in the case.

Police has also reportedly interrogated his domestic help and driver.

According to postmortem report, there was a wound on the left side of his head, but it doesn’t clearly show the reason of his death.

Puri starred in several award-winning Indian movies and also featured in crossover ventures, was born on October 18, 1950, to a Punjabi family in Ambala, Haryana.

The actor, who had more than 100 films to his credits, was also an alumnus of the 1973 class of the National School of Drama (NSD) where Naseeruddin Shah was a co-student.

He was honoured with Padma Shri and two National Film Awards during his acting career that stretched for more than four decades.









