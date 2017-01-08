RIYADH - The young prince leading Saudi Arabia's drive for economic reform has laid out a three-pronged strategy to avoid a backlash from any religious conservatives opposed to his plan, according to remarks reported by Foreign Affairs magazine on Saturday.

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 31-year-old overseeing the kingdom's biggest-ever overhaul of state and society, told visiting researchers last month punitive measures would be considered for any clerics who incited or resorted to violence over the plan, one of the researchers wrote.

Prince Mohammed said he believed only a small percentage of the kingdom's clerics were too dogmatic to be reasoned with, the journal reported, while more than half could be persuaded to support his reforms through engagement and dialogue. The rest were ambivalent or not in a position to cause problems, he is reported to have said. There was no immediate comment from the royal court.

Prince Mohammed has couched his "Vision 2030" reform plan to wean the kingdom's economy off oil in terms referencing Islamic tradition and has kept the focus on the economy, with scant concrete pledges of social change in the highly conservative kingdom.

But in a country that adheres to the faith, where gender segregation is mandatory and concerts and cinemas are banned, the plan's seemingly anodyne goals to empower women, promote sports and invest in entertainment are controversial.

Saudi Arabia's clerics offer legitimacy and public support to a king who styles himself the guardian of Islam's holiest sites. They retain control of the justice system but leave most other matters of governance to him, so long as his edicts do not contradict their interpretation of Islamic law.

The government started trying to rein in what it saw as extremist viewpoints in the clergy after militant attacks inside the kingdom began in 2003, pushing hardline clerics to renounce al Qaeda and violent tactics and sacking clerics seen as disseminating radical views.

In the later years of the reign of King Abdullah, King Salman's predecessor, some senior clerics who opposed his cautious social reforms too openly lost their jobs.

Two Saudi militant suspects

shot dead in police raid

Saudi security forces on Saturday shot and killed two suspected militants including an explosive belt maker during a police operation in the north of the capital, the interior ministry said.

Suspect Tayeh al-Saihari, who had been wanted by authorities for his alleged involvement in militant attacks, was spotted in a house in a northern Riyadh neighbourhood, a ministry spokesman said.

In a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, the spokesman said that Saihari was with Talal al-Saidi, also wanted by the authorities on suspicion of belonging to militant groups.

Security forces surrounded the house at dawn and ordered the suspects to surrender but they refused and opened fire on the police who then launched an assault, killing them both, he said.

The interior ministry said two explosive belts "ready to be activated" were found in the house, as well as a homemade bomb and material that could be used to make explosives.

It said that Saihari had "prepared the explosive belts that were used in suicide attacks", including the deadly bombing of a headquarters of the special forces in 2015 and near the Prophet's Mosque in Medina last July.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 15 people. But no one claimed responsibility for a July 2016 attack in Medina in which four security guards were killed.

Since late 2014, IS has claimed a series of bombings and shootings against Shiites in the Sunni-majority kingdom, as well against security forces.