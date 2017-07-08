Today, according to Iraqi state television, Iraqi security forces expect to take full control of Mosul in the coming hours as ISIS defensive lines collapse in its former de facto capital in Iraq.

Air strikes and artillery salvoes pounded the jihadists' last bastion in the city as black smoke covered it.

"If there is no rebuilding and people don't return to their homes and regain their belongings, what is the meaning of liberation?" Mohammed Haji Ahmed, an elderly clothing trader said.

"We are now witnessing the last moments before our final victory will be announced," a television presenter said, citing the channel's correspondents embedded with security forces battling in Islamic State's redoubt in the Old City of Mosul, by the Tigris river. "It's a matter of hours," she said.

A military spokesman cited by the TV said the insurgents' defense lines were collapsing. Iraqi commanders say the insurgents are fighting for every meter with snipers, grenades and suicide bombers, forcing security forces to fight house-to-house in the densely populated maze of narrow alleyways. A U.S.-led international coalition is providing air and ground support to the eight-month offensive to wrest back Mosul.

Months of urban warfare has displaced over 900,000 people, about half the city's pre-war population, and killed thousands, according to aid organizations.

Mosul was by far the largest city seized by Islamic State in its offensive three years ago where the ultra-hardline group declared its "caliphate" over adjoining parts of Iraq and Syria. Stripped of Mosul, Islamic State's dominion in Iraq will be reduced to mainly rural, desert areas west and south of the city where tens of thousands of people live. The militants are expected to keep up attacks on selected targets across Iraq.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the end of Islamic State's "state of falsehood" a week ago, after security forces took Mosul's medieval Grand al-Nuri mosque - although only after retreating militants blew it up.

The United Nations has predicted that it will take upwards of $1 billion to repair basic infrastructure in Mosul. Iraq's regional Kurdish leader said on Thursday that the central government of Baghdad has failed to prepare a post-battle political, security and governance plan.

Many thousands of structures in Mosul's Old City have been destroyed in the latest offensive.

In some of the areas, almost no buildings appear to have survived and Mosul's dense construction means the extent of the devastation might be underestimated, U.N. officials said.