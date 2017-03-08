WASHINGTON - A wide spectrum of American religious organizations and leaders came forward Monday to denounce President Donald Trump’s revised executive order on immigration as “discriminatory and unconstitutional.”

After an initial version of the order, issued Jan. 27, resulted in confusion, protests and numerous legal challenges, the Trump administration was forced to issue a new, significantly scaled back travel ban.

The new version makes it clear that people with dual nationality, green cards, and current visas aren’t affected by the ban. It also strikes Iraq off a list of Muslim-majority countries from which some nationals will be barred from the US for 90 days. Religious minorities will no longer be prioritized for admission and Syrian refugees are no longer barred indefinitely although they will still be affected by a blanket ban on refugee resettlement that will last for 120 days. The new order still cuts the refugee resettlement programme in half, capping it at 50,000. The ban will go reportedly go into effect on March 16.

Faith-based organizations representing Catholics, Protestants, Jews, Muslims, and other interfaith activists responded to the new order on Monday with many saying that the order was still a Muslim ban in disguise.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights organization, called the order a “Muslim Ban 2.0.”

Khizr cancels Toronto talk

citing 'travel privileges' review

The father of a fallen US army captain who made headlines during the American election campaign for taking on Republican candidate Donald Trump has cancelled a speech he was set to deliver in Toronto, Canada, after being notified that his travel privileges are under review, according to media reports. Khizr Khan, an American of Pakistani origin who famously offered up his copy of the US Constitution to the billionaire presidential hopeful who vowed to implement a ban on Muslims entering the US, was scheduled to speak at a luncheon hosted by Ramsay Talks, a Toronto-based speaker series hosted by Bob Ramsay, on Tuesday.

But on Monday, organizers of the luncheon issued a statement saying that Khan would not be travelling to Toronto. "Late Sunday evening Khizr Khan, an American citizen for over 30 years, was notified that his travel privileges are being reviewed," Julia McDowell of Ramsay Inc. was quoted as saying. The statement goes on to quote Khan, saying he offered his sincere apologies for the cancellation. "This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad. I have not been given any reason as to why," the statement quotes Khan as saying.

The circumstances of the reported travel review aren't clear. Neither Khan nor Ramsay Inc. would provide specifics about what the review entailed or say more about the "turn of events." Asked who issued the notice of review to Khan, Bob Ramsay told CBC News, "I don't know exactly who it was, but I do know for sure that it was American."

In a statement, US Customs and Border Protection said it does not contact travellers in advance of their travel out of the United States.

"With respect to Global Entry or trusted traveller membership, CBP's engagement is about the status of membership in the program, not any particular travel itself," the statement said, adding that any US citizen with a passport can travel without trusted traveller status.

The agency would not comment on Khan's claim, citing privacy considerations.

According to its events page, Khan's Ramsay Talk was to focus on what could be done about "the appalling turn of events in Washington - so that we don't all end up sacrificing everything."

Khan's son Capt. Humayun Khan, 27, was killed in Iraq in 2004 when a car loaded with explosives blew up at his compound.

"Have you ever been to Arlington cemetery?" Khan asked Trump, speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia last July. "Go look at the graves of brave Americans who died defending United States of America. You will see all faiths, genders and ethnicities. You have sacrificed nothing."

On Monday, US President Donald Trump issued a new travel ban, nearly a month after a federal court refused to reinstate an earlier executive order that blocked travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, and halted entry to refugees.

Under the new ban, visa processing for travellers from Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Libya will be suspended for 90 days, with Iraq excluded from the original list. It is expected to go into effect March 16.