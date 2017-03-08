ADEN - Two children, aged 10 and 12, were killed in a suspected US air strike targeting al-Qaeda in central Yemen, a provincial official said on Tuesday. The children had been tending a herd of goats on a mountain outside the village of Yakla, in Baida province, when the strike hit on Sunday, the official said. There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon. The United States has conducted more than 40 strikes against Al-Qaeda in Yemen since stepping up its air war against the militants on Thursday.