According to Tolo News, Ghafoor Feroz, the Kandarhar governor’s media adviser, was gunned down in Kandahar city on Sunday, officials confirmed.

He happens to be a friend of Javed Ahmad Ghamdi, religious Pakistani scholar.

A spokesman for the provincial governor, Samim Khplwak, confirmed the incident and said it took place in the Najib Nemro area of PD9.



No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.



Zubair, Feroz’s brother, told Pajhwok Afghan News that his brother had been shot close to his home while on his way to work.



He said two armed men on motorcycles opened fire on Feroz at about 8am Sunday morning.



According to Khplwak, Feroz had worked as a media advisor in the governor’s office for about a year.



He said police are investigating the incident.



Feroz was also a religious scholar and the author of a number of books.

According to Javed Ahmad Ghamdi’s facebook page Feroz had translated his books in Pashto language too.





