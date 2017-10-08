Indian Singer Adnan Sami and former Chief Minister of Indian Held Kashmir Omar Abdullah got involved in a war of tweets after Omar Abdullah shared a tweet addressing the lack of attendees at the beginning of the concert on Dal banks at SKICC in Srinagar on Saturday night.

Adnan Sami performed for free at the concert "Rhythm in Paradise" in Srinagar. Adnan Sami received alot of appreciation from the Indian fans.

According to reports the concert was organized by the Indian Union Home Ministry and the Indian Held Kashmir government.

Empty seats at Adnan Sami Concert and we are past the scheduled Start time. PR disaster for JK govt led by @MehboobaMufti pic.twitter.com/v2bBGTRNoa — Inayat Jehangir (@Jehangir_Inayat) October 7, 2017

The empty seats & delayed start are showing Kashmir for what it is - empty hotels, poor governance & general public despondency. https://t.co/ojcNjaYUQC — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 7, 2017

Why couldn’t it have just been about the music? Why did the Home Ministry have to make it about propaganda? https://t.co/ojcNjaYUQC — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 7, 2017

Adnan Sami responded angrily,

Bro ur a former CM..U shouldn’t be so unnerved by a music concert. U obviously have bad sources who lie 2 U - HERE are d photos!!????????#GrowUp pic.twitter.com/RPB6NbFqaP — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 7, 2017





Omar reacted by asking Sami what made him think that his concert unnerved him.

How does hoping you have a houseful suggest I’m unnerved? I’m glad people got to enjoy an evening of music. I used to like yours at one time https://t.co/AaP3L4KPgf — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 7, 2017

Sami replied by calling Abdullah a “sadistic sore”.

Oh please Omar! U retweeting ppls photos like a sadistic sore loser speaks volumes of ur lack of stature & pettiness. Up ur game- Its music! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 7, 2017

To end the matters, Abdullah replied,

Aren’t you a big enough star? Do you really need the column inches in a gossip piece “Omar-Adnan spar”? I don’t. Enjoy Srinagar. Good night. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 7, `017

Sami replied,

Ur fickle mind shud know that its not about being a Star. It’s about coming together for the purpose of promoting peace, luv & harmony. GN — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 7, 2017

In his last Tweet Abdullah said,

Like you said right in the beginning - I am a former CM & so I’ll ignore yr 7-8 insults in 3 tweets.Thanks for coming to Srinagar.Stay safe — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 7, 2017

Adnan Sami replied, “So you finally realised huh! Der aye durust aye.”

So you finally realised huh! Der aye durust aye. — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 7, 2017

Later he said,