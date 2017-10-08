COPENHAGEN:- Danish police said Saturday that divers had recovered the decapitated head and the legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who vanished in August while interviewing a Danish inventor aboard his homemade submarine. In a grisly case worthy of a Nordic noir thriller, Copenhagen police inspector Jens Moller Jensen told reporters that divers had found bags containing her missing clothes, her head and legs in Koge Bay, south of the Danish capital. "Last night our forensic dentist confirmed that it was Kim Wall's head," he said. –AFP

Her headless torso was found floating in waters off Copenhagen on August 21, 11 days after she went missing.