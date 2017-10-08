India’s former Intelligence Chief, Amarjit Singh Dulat says only dialogue can resolve Kashmir dispute, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a function organized by London School of Economics’ South Asia Forum, he said India’s strategy of not engaging with Pakistan makes no sense at all.

Ex-Raw Chief said New Delhi has created a mess in Kashmir in the past 15 months.

The former Director General of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence, Ehsan-ul-Haq, said the situation in Kashmir had taken a turn for the worse since last July.

He said Indian forces had tackled protest with singular ruthlessness and indiscriminate use of pellet guns.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his extremist allies are using harsh rhetoric against Pakistan to electoral and political advantage.