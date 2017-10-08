MOSCOW - Supporters of Russia’s jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny took to streets on President Vladimir Putin’s birthday on Saturday to protest his nearly two-decade rule.

The main rally in support of the charismatic anti-corruption campaigner, who has declared his intention to run in a presidential election next March to unseat Putin, was to take place in Putin’s hometown of Saint Petersburg later Saturday. But several hundred protesters began gathering earlier in the capital Moscow, AFP reporters said.

The opposition said several activists were detained in the central Russian cities of Tver and Samara, among other places.

The authorities in Moscow and Saint Petersburg have refused to allow the protesters to gather in the city centre, and the rallies could end in violence.

“I’m here because I want to stop Putin’s activities,” one of the protesters, Maria Antonenko, 18, a student from Moscow, told AFP. “I want to make Russia a European country - I want to live in freedom, I don’t want this to be a North Korea or an Asian regime.

Witnesses said the authorities had tightened security in central Moscow, dispatching police to the scene.

Ahead of the rallies, Navalny’s campaign team released a series of video addresses of prominent figures calling on Russians to take to the streets.

In an unusually strong address, one of Russia’s most acclaimed film directors, Andrei Zvyagintsev, slammed Putin for hindering Navalny. He criticised the prospect of Russians voting in polls where “we are asked to choose one out of one.” “It’s just revolting watching this spectacle,” he said.

Entrepreneur Evgeny Chichvarkin, who lives in self-imposed exile in Britain, added: “Gulag is awaiting us without political competition.”

Competitive elections along with Navalny’s release from jail and permission for him to put his name on the ballot are the opposition’s top demands.

Putin, who turned 65 on Saturday, has ruled over Russia since 1999. He said this week he has not yet decided whether to seek another six-year term. But he is widely expected to run in the March elections and win.

Navalny, a 41-year-old Yale-educated lawyer with a street-smart image and a penchant for catchy slogans, compared life under Putin’s regime to a forced diet of “turnip.”

“If we do nothing, they will be feeding us this damn turnip for the rest of our lives. And our children too,” he said in an address dictated from his prison cell earlier this week.

Navalny was arrested late last month as he was planning to travel to a rally, and a court on Monday sentenced him to 20 days in jail on charges of repeatedly violating a law on organising public meetings.

Navalny brought tens of thousands of supporters - many of them students and schoolchildren - onto the streets for unauthorised protests across the country on March 26 and June 12.

The protests ended in violent clashes, and police arrested more than 1,000 people in Moscow alone at the March demonstration.

Navalny himself was detained even before arriving at those two rallies in Moscow and served 15 and 25 days in jail for organising the events. Several protesters were given lengthy prison terms.

Navalny has been able to breathe new life into the protest movement by tapping into the anger of Russia’s young generation who have grown up under Putin and yearn for change.

Polina Kostyleva, the head of the opposition politician’s campaign headquarters in Saint Petersburg, was hard-pressed to say how many people would turn out on Saturday after the latest arrests and searches targeting Navalny and his supporters. “Anything can happen. Young people show up - they have nothing to lose,” she told AFP.

In the past days, Navalny’s Moscow campaign headquarters and several other offices have been raided.

Officials have said he is not eligible to run for president because he is serving a suspended sentence for fraud. Officials and Kremlin supporters seek to outdo one another as they sing Putin’s praises on his birthday.