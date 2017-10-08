Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has claimed that United States (US) has links with Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), reported Waqt News.

Karzai further stated that ISIS is being supplying weapons by United States. “The US Army helicopters are used to provide assistance to ISIS terrorists,” he asserted.

He emphasized that work need to be done to control extremism.

This, however, is not the first time that former president forward such allegations. On April 20th, during an interview, Karzai claimed that ISIS was a “tool” of the United States and that he does not differentiate between ISIS and America.

Karzai told Voice of America’s (VOA) Afghan service, “After it (the US) dropped the bomb on Afghanistan, it did not eliminate Daesh.”

“I consider Daesh their tool,” he said.

“I do not differentiate at all between Daesh and America,” he said. Karzai also dismissed criticism of Moscow's ties with the Taliban.