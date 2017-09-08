MOSCOW - Russia’s military chief on Thursday brushed off Nato concerns about Moscow’s war games with Belarus next week at a rare meeting with a senior commander from the US-led alliance. The Russian defence ministry said Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told Petr Pavel, chairman of Nato’s Military Committee that the joint exercises with Belarus were “long-planned and defensive” and “not aimed against any third country.” “Gerasimov focused attention on the main aim of the training — the defence” of Russia and Belarus, a statement carried by Russian news agencies said after the meeting in Azerbaijan.