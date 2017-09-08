Britain's Labour party chief Jeremy Corbyn has urged international community to treat Pakistan with respect for its role in war on terror, reported Radio Pakistan.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's policy statement on Afghanistan and South Asia, he told BBC Urdu service that the United States should not criticise Pakistan.

Jeremy Corbyn said all the countries will have to play their roles to eradicate terrorism.

The British politician opposed President Trump's decision to deploy more US troops to Afghanistan, saying it is the continuity of the failed US policy.