At least 12 Afghan Taliban were killed in a US drone strike in northern Kunduz province on Saturday afternoon, local official said on Sunday, reported Tolo News.



The operation was launched in Dasht-e-Archi district of the province after a US drone targeted the Taliban who were gathered in their compound, a commander of Pamir’s 20 Corps, Gen. Sayed Qurban Musawi said.



“Six foreign fighters and Asadullah Mazloomyar, a deputy shadow governor of Taliban, were among those killed,” he said.



However, he did not provide more details about the airstrike.



The Taliban has not yet commented on the strike.