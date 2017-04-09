Aminullah Amarkhail, Ghazni's Police Chief said Sunday that two Haqqani network commanders were killed during an Afghan Air Force air strike in Ghazni province.

The strike was carried out on Saturday evening and targeted insurgent hideouts in Parch village of Gero district, the Afghan media reported.

Two Haqqani network commanders, Rashed and Mohammad Gul Nafiz, were killed in the operation, said Amarkhail.

"Four other Haqqani network members were also killed during the strike," Amarkhail said adding that a vehicle full of weapons was also targeted in the strike.