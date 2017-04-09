Four days after cow vigilantes allegedly killed a man and injured four others in Alwar city of Rajasthan, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged people not to resort to violence, the Indian Express reported.

Demanding a law banning cow slaughter in the country, Bhagwat said, “Any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause.” Asking people to follow the law, he said, “The law must be obeyed.”

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Bhagwat talked about bringing an end to the practice of cow slaughtering in the country, he said, “We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country.”

Pehlu Khan, 55, a Haryana resident was beaten along with four others in Alwar by gau rakshaks reportedly associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal while they were transporting two milch cows earlier this week. According to the police, the men were attacked even though they produced papers showing they had legally purchased the animals.

“Gau rakshaks affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal stopped four vehicles, near Jaguwas crossing on National Highway 8, on Saturday evening, alleging that they were illegally transporting bovines,” Ramesh Chand Sinsinwar, SHO, Behror police station. Two days after the attack, Khan succumbed to his injuries.

Addressing the Parliament, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that no such incident was reported, after the issue was raised by Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry in Rajya Sabha.

“No such incident, as being reported, has taken place on the ground. The media reports which are being cited, the concerned state government has already condemned,” he said.

He, however, clarified the next day claiming that he was referring to other states such as Uttar Pradesh and not Rajasthan.