According to Turkey’s official Presidency site, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Syrian Abdel Hameed Al Yousef, who lost his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, his wife and 13 relatives in the latest chemical attack in Syria.

Following his programme in Hatay, President Erdoğan proceeded to Hatay Airport to fly to Adana.

Before his flight, President Erdoğan met with Syrian Abdel Hameed Al Yousef and offered his condolences. Al Yousef thanked President Erdoğan and kissed him on the forehead.

The United States fired cruise missiles on Friday at a Syrian airbase from which President Donald Trump said a deadly chemical weapons attack had been launched, the first direct US assault on the government of Bashar al-Assad in six years of civil war.