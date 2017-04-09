According to NDTV, Controversy hit the inter-university games in Indian Held Kashmir, after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad disrupted a football match on Friday.

The Indian student wing ABVP alleges that players of the Islamic University of Science and Technology and Jammu University did not rise when the Indian national anthem was played before the match. They further demanded an apology from the players and asked them to sing the Indian national anthem if they want to live in India.

"Kashmiri students disrespected the national anthem. Most students were not present here and authorities did not take any action. They just said such incidents should not be repeated," alleged Abhinandan Sharma, a student of the University.

The University authorities, however, said that a video of the match is available and everyone stood up for the national anthem. Authorities added that they would go ahead with the rest of the tournament.

"Indian National anthem was sung in the beginning and the end of the game. But some people said the Indian national anthem was disrespected but no one present saw that," said Avatar Singh Jasrotia, the director of Sports and Physical Education, Jammu University.

This view was also echoed by one of the students.

"Nobody disrespected the Indian national anthem," he said.

"But these guys coming and instructing us how to stand when the Indian national anthem is played out is wrong," he added.

On November 30, 2016, the Indian Supreme Court had issued an order to cinema halls to play the Indian national anthem before every screening. Following the order, there were instances of people at movie theatres being assaulted and arrested for not standing up during the anthem.

In February, the top court clarified that movie-goers need not stand and sing when the Indian national anthem is being played during a film screening.