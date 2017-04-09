RAIPUR: According to Times of India, It was a routine morning for Indian news anchor Supreet Kaur when she walked into her studio on Saturday. Breaking news came midway through the bulletin: a live phone-in. And in as composed a voice as she could muster, Supreet read out the news of her husband's death in a road accident.

Though the phone-in did not name the victims, Supreet got an inkling of the tragedy from the make of the SUV — a Renault Duster — and the accident spot, at Pithora in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district.

It was only after the bulletin ended that Supreet walked out of the studio and called up the reporter to confirm her worst fears — her husband Harsad Kawade was indeed one of the three casualties. "Then she broke down and started calling relatives," a colleague said.

Supreet, 28, and Harsad had been married for just about a year. Senior editorial staff at IBC24, a private Indian television channel, confirmed that Supreet came to know of the accident while reading out the news.

One of her colleagues said, "It would be a terribly difficult situation for anyone. But Supreet controlled her anxiety, remained fully composed and showed exemplary commitment to her job. We are proud of her."

Supreet, who comes from the steel township of Bhilai, has been working as a news anchor with the channel for the past nine years. She is the mother of a young daughter.