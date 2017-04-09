MAIDUGURI: Five people were wounded and two female suicide bombers died Saturday in an attack outside a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, local police said. The women wearing explosive belts died after one activated her explosives when stopped trying to enter a mosque near a federal court in Maiduguri, said Borno police spokesman Victor Isuku. "Following an explosion close to a mosque... emergency teams evacuated the bodies of two women," Abdulkadir Ibrahim of the National Emergency Management Agency in the region told AFP. - AFP

The northern Borno state has been gripped by an insurgency of Boko Haram, a faction of which is affiliated with the Islamic State group. More than 20,000 have been killed and 2.6 million have been displaced since the beginning of the rebellion in 2009.