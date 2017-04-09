According to The Independent, A woman has died after chasing her dog on to a busy motorway at rush hour. The 66-year-old, who had been driving a white Volkswagen Golf, was struck by a Ford Transit at about 6.15pm on Friday evening and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officers from South Wales Police believe she had been chasing her dog after it ran out onto the busy road.

The victim's family has been informed and is being supported by a police liaison officer. The section of the M4 where the incident happened was closed for five hours as an investigation took place.

South Wales Police thanked people affected by the closure for their understanding and their patience. Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1700131315.