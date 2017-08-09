NEW DELHI: According to Times of India, days before the Indian Supreme Court is to begin a crucial hearing on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, the Uttar Pradesh Shia central waqf board, one of the parties in the litigation, has favoured shifting of the demolished mosque to bring about a closure to the vexed dispute.

The Shia board has said that the mosque can be constructed away from the disputed land, a move that marks a dramatic shift in stand, and which it says can put to rest the 70-year legal battle.

The Shia board also suggested setting up of a high-power judicial-political panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to amicably settle the dispute. It pleaded the court appoint the committee also comprising two retired Allhabad high court judges, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, nominee of the Prime Minister besides representatives of litigating parties.

The board, in its affidavit filed in the apex court, submitted that the mosque be relocated from the "most revered place of birth of Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram" to a nearby Muslim dominated area to conclude the dispute over the 2.77 acres of land which houses a makeshift temple of Ram Lalla.

The Shia stand is however likely to pit the board against the Sunni Waqf Board. While Sunnis comprise a majority of Muslims in India, the decision of a section of the community represented through the Shia waqf board, is significant. This is the first time that religious board has favoured shifting of the mosque.

Taking a potshot at Sunni Waqf board, Shia Board said in its affidavit that Sunni Central Waqf Board should not be involved in exploring peaceful settlement of the dispute as "it is under the dominant control of hardliners, fanatics and no-believer in peaceful coexistence, who have absolutely no stakes in the case".

The Shia board said, "It is of the view that closeness of place of worships— Masjid and Mandir— of the two litigating denominations, should be avoided in as much as both denominations using loudspeakers tend to disturb the religious performances of each other, often leading to conflicts, bringing acrimony between the two factions. The answering respondent is of the view that to bring quietus, Masjid can be located in a Muslim dominated area at a reasonable distance from the most revered place of birth of Maryada Purishottam Sri Ram." The affidavit was filed by advocate MC Dhingra.

Though Shia waqf board along with the Sunni waqf board have been fighting a legal battle since 1945 claiming ownership of Babri Masjid, the HC gave its verdict in favour of the Sunni Board when it divided the disputed plot three ways between the Board, Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara.

The Shia Waqf board in its affidavit said that out-of-court settlement should be explored to end the dispute. "Considering the Muslim tenets of living in peace and harmony and respecting the religious sentiments of other communities following different religions, in the instant case Hindu Community, it is ready and willing to conclude peaceful settlement of dispute, which it fondly hopes will be acceptable to all the stake holders," it said.