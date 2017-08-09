Human Rights Watch has said that Israel is pushing Palestinian residents of Jerusalem to leave their homes through a policy of systematic transfer in sheer violation of international law.In a report the New York based human right group, while quoting figures provided by Israel’s Interior Ministry said Israel has revoked the status of at least 14,595 Palestinians between 1967 and 2016.
Palestinians of Jerusalem being pushed by Israel to leave their homes: HRW
