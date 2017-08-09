Three rebels and one civilian were killed during violence in India-held Kashmir on Wednesday.

“During the patrol three militants were found right outside a house and they were killed in an operation,” Inspector general of police Muneer Ahmed Khan told AFP.

The death of suspected militant sparked clashes between Indian forces and residents of the area near the town of Tral, where locals threw stones and shouted slogans against India.

A police officer later confirmed that a teenager struck by pellets fired by security forces died in hospital from his injuries.

Tral was the home town of Burhan Wani, whose death last year at the hands of security forces sparked months of deadly protests in Kashmir.

Thousands of protesters clashed with government forces in India-held Kashmir on August 6, after three suspected militants were killed in a firefight with troops, police said, with tensions already high following the death of a popular militant commander this week.

Soldiers and police special counterinsurgency forces surrounded a neighbourhood in Sopore town, 45 kilometres northwest of the main city of Srinagar, after “specific information” that militants were hiding in a house there, triggering a firefight.