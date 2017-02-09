NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s has been badly criticised by Indian public for alleging PM Manmohan Singh of corruption recently.
And you would not believe that #JahilPMModi has become the top trend on Twitter by now.
Have look at these tweets:
When they asked to PM Modi— ठाकुर (@Thakur_back) February 8, 2017
"Have you ability to be a PM?"#JahilPMModi pic.twitter.com/E7rMe233ps
It is indecorous of a PM to use such filthy language for a former PM, not like people expect anything better from #JahilPMModi— Sceptic Indian (@lnsaneworld) February 8, 2017
#JahilPMModi doesn't even know about global warming https://t.co/9kuWI5BK6Q— shehwar (@shahana1612) February 8, 2017
Some questions to #JahilPMModi pic.twitter.com/QmABYyHRUZ— India_With_RG (@CongressFans) February 9, 2017
.@OfficeOfRG Reason #JahilPMModi pic.twitter.com/FClWFfLafs— नीम हकीम बाबा (@skull_baba) February 8, 2017