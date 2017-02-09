A man was reported to have saved his wife’s life from suicide attempt as he grabbed her hair to stop her jumping of a 65-ft building in Shaanxi Province of China.

Video that went viral shows, the man holding hair of the woman who was suspended in the air. AJ+ claimed that the video was of a man saving his wife who tried jumping of the roof of the giant building.

It is not yet clear whether the woman was suffering from some kind of anxiety or depression the claims by certain people that she might be suffering from some mental illness.