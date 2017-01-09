WASHINGTON - US prosecutors have charged the suspect in Friday's deadly rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida with crimes that could carry the death penalty.

Esteban Santiago, 26, opened fire on passengers in a baggage claim area of the airport in Broward County on Friday, killing five people and injuring six more. On Saturday night, the Justice Department announced that Santiago, an Iraq War veteran from Anchorage, Alaska, was charged with an act of violence at an international airport, which would allow a maximum penalty, upon conviction, of death or imprisonment for life.

"Today's charges represent the gravity of the situation and reflect the commitment of federal, state and local law enforcement personnel to continually protect the community and prosecute those who target our residents and visitors," Wilfredo Ferrer, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, said.

Santiago carried a bag that contained his firearm and took it to a section of the airport where passengers routinely check their weapons. He retrieved his semi-automatic handgun from his luggage at the Terminal 2 baggage claim, went to the bathroom and loaded his gun, then came out and began firing indiscriminately.

People are allowed to bring firearms with them onto flights as long as their weapons are unloaded, locked in a hard-sided container and in checked baggage. “We’re a big hunting state, so we get quite a lot of that,” Jesse Davis, chief of police at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, said.

“Everything appeared normal,” Davis said, adding the suspect checked in for his Delta flight more than four hours early, which was unusual, but “didn’t call attention to himself at all.”

Santiago suffered from psychological problems and had complained that the US government was controlling his mind, according to media reports. Two months ago, Santiago sat in an FBI office in Anchorage claiming the CIA was forcing him to join ISIS. After he was evaluated for four days, Santiago was released without any medication or a follow-up plan. Anchorage Police Chief Chris Tolley told a Saturday news conference that Santiago was a troubled soul who was investigated four times last year by local cops. The allegations ranged from domestic disturbance to an unverified strangling charge — and he was only arrested once.

Anchorage cops also held Santiago’s weapon for safekeeping after his bizarre Nov. 7 appearance at the FBI, and only returned the gun Dec. 8.