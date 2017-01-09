RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has issued new guidelines to safeguard the rights of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

According to Saudi ministry of Hajj and Umrah, all sorts of complaints will be received through supervising committees and communication centres.

For foreign pilgrims, the ministry will look after the provision of housing, transportation, catering, logistics and accommodation at the holy shrines.

Implementation on contracts is being reviewed in this regard.

On receiving any complaint, a committee will be sent to probe the case and decide penalty for the responsible person.

If any Hajj service company provides inadequate facilities, they will either be fined or hindered from carrying out services for one season or more.

Moreover, their license will also be cancelled. A financial guarantee related to fulfillment of contracts will also be taken from the companies providing Hajj and Umrah services.

In case the pilgrims lost their ticket, an arrangement will be made for an alternative ticket.

The ministry will personally review the reports regarding the pilgrims’ rights.