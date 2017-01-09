WASHINGTON - The United States dropped an estimated 26,171 bombs in seven countries in 2016 -- President Barack Obama's last year in office -- 3,027 more than the previous year, a new report has revealed.

According to an analysis of Defence Department data from the Council on Foreign Relations, a non-partisan think tank, the majority of the bombs were dropped in Iraq and Syria. The US leads an international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in both countries and has carried out air operations in attempt to reduce the area controlled by the terrorist organisation. Nearly the same amount of bombs were dropped in Syria (12,192) and Iraq (12,095) last year. An additional 1,337 explosives were dropped in Afghanistan, marking a nearly 50 percent increase compared with 2015. The US bombing also increased in Libya, which suffered 496 explosives. Another 34 were dropped in Yemen, 14 in Somalia and three in Pakistan.

Despite the large number of bombs dropped, the United States is not officially at war with any of the seven countries. President Obama announced during a press conference Wednesday that about 8,400 troops will remain in Afghanistan through the end of his term. Obama had previously planned to drop troop levels to 5,500 by early 2017.