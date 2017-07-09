BEIJING: The Chinese hospital treating Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo said on Saturday his cancer was in the final stages and that a German and US doctor had seen him and offered "full approval" of their treatment, though asked for him to be moved. Liu, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms. He was recently moved from jail to a hospital in China's northeastern city of Shenyang to be treated for late-stage liver cancer and the hospital said it had invited doctors from the United States and Germany to help with Liu's treatment. –Reuters