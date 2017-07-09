According to Indian Express, a day after Indian police claimed to have arrested the prime accused in the lynching of Junaid Khan, the victim’s father, Jalaluddin, demanded death penalty for all the accused in the case, ANI reported on Sunday. The prime accused was arrested from Dhule from Maharashtra within a fortnight of the crime. The Indian police said that the accused has confessed. Identified as Naresh Rakh, he was detained by the Haryana police on Saturday afternoon. “Rakh was detained in the Sakri police station limits on Saturday afternoon by the Haryana Police,” Dhule Superintendent of Police M Ramkumar told The Sunday Express. “After making a police diary entry, the team took Rakh to Haryana.”

A senior personnel at the Maharashtra DGP’s office said: “Rakh managed to flee after the incident and was staying with his relatives in Dhule. The Haryana team was on his trail and managed to pick up a few leads through technical surveillance. The team arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon and took Rakh into custody. The Maharashtra Police was subsequently informed,” said the official.

Earlier, the five men who were arrested in the case had admitted that they were present on the train but denied stabbing Junaid. The identification parade will be conducted soon, according to Police. On June 22, Junaid was stabbed to death while he was returning to his home in Ballabgarh after finishing Eid shopping in Delhi with his brothers . An argument over seats escalated and a mob of around 20 people stabbed Junaid and his brothers Shaqir and Hashim. Junaid succumbed to his injuries on the same day.