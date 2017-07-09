LONDON - An Imam has been jailed for 13 years reportedly for indecent and sexual assaults in Cardiff, the Guardian has reported.

Mohammad Haji Saddique, an Imam at a mosque in Cardiff, used to teach Quran to children at the mosque. According to reports in the British media, he touched his female students inappropriately in front of his class and poked them with a stick as they studied.

Saddique, who has also lived in Pakistan, denied the allegations as being a conspiracy against him by people at the mosque.

Saddique, who had been teaching at the mosque for 30 years, was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assaults and six counts of indecent assaults. The assaults took place between 1996 and 2006.

A Cardiff crown court judge jailed him for 13 years and ordered him to be immediately registered as a sex offender.

An investigation was first launched against Saddique in 2006 when two girls accused him of sexual assault.

However, it remained fruitless as Saddique denied the allegations. Investigation was reopened in 2016 when two more girls came forward and eventually led to his conviction.