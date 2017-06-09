BALAGHAT - At least 25 workers have been killed in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh.

Firefighters took several hours to put out the blaze that engulfed the factory in Balaghat district on Wednesday evening.

“A huge explosion took place when workers were manufacturing materials for firecrackers. A total of 25 people, including 19 women and six men, have died in the tragedy,” Balaghat police chief Amit Sanghi said on Thursday.

Another five were being treated for burns and smoke inhalation and the condition of two was critical, he added.

“The blast was so powerful that its sound could be heard five kilometres from the site,” Sanghi said.

The cause of the fire was not clear, but it was likely triggered after a worker threw a lit cigarette butt in the premises.

Police lodged a case of culpable homicide against the factory owner, who was absconding soon after the explosion.

State agencies have announced compensation of 200,000 rupees ($A4115) to each of the victims’ families.

Accidental explosions are fairly common at Indian fireworks factories, where safety norms are often disregarded.