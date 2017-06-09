A suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt in a market east of the Shi'ite holy city of Karbala on Friday, killing at least 20 and wounding 25, Iraqi security sources said.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up in Musayyib market, causing 20 civilian martyrs,” an Iraqi interior ministry spokesman said.

At least 34 other people were wounded in the attack in the centre of Musayyib, a town that lies about 60 kilometres south of the capital, a police officer and a medic at a local hospital said.

Islamic State claimed the attack in the town of Musayab, in a statement on its Amaq news agency.

