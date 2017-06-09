Seoul - North Korea launched a volley of surface-to-ship cruise missiles off its east coast Thursday, Seoul’s defence ministry said, Pyongyang’s fifth test in less than a month in defiance of global pressure to rein in its weapons program.

The launches come less than a week after the United Nations expanded sanctions against Kim Jong-Un’s regime in response to recent ballistic missile tests.

“North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles, assumed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles,” the defence ministry said, adding the short range missiles flew some 200 kilometres (124 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan.

Pyongyang has ordered three ballistic missile launches, a surface-to-air missile, and Thursday’s cruise missile tests since the South’s President Moon Jae-in took power in early May.

Moon advocated reconciliation with Seoul’s isolated, unpredictable neighbour but has taken a more stern position in the wake of the missile tests, which pose a policy challenge to the left-leaning leader. “The only thing North Korea will earn through provocations is international isolation and economic hardship, and it will lose opportunities for development,” Moon said at a meeting of the National Security Council Thursday, according to Blue House spokesman Park Soo-Hyun.

Seoul “will not take a single step back or make compromises over the issue of national security or the safety of its people,” Moon said, according to his spokesman. Thursday’s launch “was aimed at showing off various missile capabilities and antiship precision strike capability,” a spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters, adding it did not appear to have violated UN sanctions. Cruise missile tests do not contravene UN regulations, Korea Defence Network analyst Lee Il-Woo told AFP, adding they were “much slower than ballistic missiles and can be shot down by anti-aircraft guns”. Any North Korean tests using ballistic missile technology are banned by UN resolutions. “North Korea is carrying out carefully calibrated provocations... but restraining from ICBM tests or nuclear explosions which could bring about military retaliations by (US President Donald) Trump,” he added.

Thursday’s launch is also aimed at pressuring Seoul and Washington ahead of a planned summit between Moon and Trump late June, said Hong Hyun-Ik, analyst at the Sejong Institute think tank. “The North is trying to flaunt its presence... and to pressure Moon to offer a big favour in order to ease tension, like the resumption of a joint economic project,” Hong said. The UN Security Council last Friday unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution imposing new targeted sanctions on a handful of North Korean officials and entities, a move Pyongyang said was “mean”.

China, the reclusive regime’s sole major ally, has made it clear that a push for talks - and not more sanctions - is its priority. “Talks deserve another chance and peace is still within our grasp,” Beijing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday.

China reiterates

opposition to anti-missile

system despite delay

China reiterated its opposition on Thursday to the US deployment of an anti-missile system in South Korea, after Seoul said it would hold off on installing remaining components until it completes an assessment of the system’s environmental impact.

The move could mean substantial delays in a full deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea, as the environmental review may take well over a year, according to a senior official at the presidential Blue House.

During his successful election campaign, President Moon Jae-in had pledged to review the previous South Korean government’s decision to deploy THAAD, saying that the deployment was rushed without assessing its environmental impact or seeking parliamentary approval.

On Wednesday, Moon’s office said installation of four additional launchers would be halted until an assessment of the system’s impact on the environment was completed. China, along with Russia, has repeatedly expressed opposition to the THAAD deployment, saying it will do nothing to help ease tensions with North Korea. Beijing also fears THAAD’s powerful radar system can look deep into China, threatening its own security.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying reiterated that China’s opposition to the deployment of THAAD was clear and consistent.

“We have said many times before that the United States deployment of THAAD not only is not beneficial for the resolution of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, it is also not good for regional stability,” she said. “On this issue, China and Russia are agreed and have common interests. Of course China and Russia will continue to closely communicate on this issue, we will oppose the United States deploying THAAD in South Korea.” Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that elements of US anti-missile systems in Alaska and South Korea were a challenge to Russia and that Moscow had no choice but to build up its own forces in response.

Putin said the Kurile Islands, a chain of islands in the Far East where Russia and Japan have rival territorial claims, were “quite a convenient place” to deploy Russian military hardware to respond to such threats.

The introduction of the THAAD system has sparked protests in South Korea and a backlash in China against South Korean business interests.

The Global Times, published by China’s official People’s Daily, however said that no matter the outcome of the environmental study, South Korea’s announcement could reduce tensions.

“Moon is more rational on THAAD than former President Park Geun-hye, which can benefit future China-South Korea relations,” the newspaper said in an editorial. “No matter the outcome, that the Blue House announced a suspension in the deployment of THAAD can help reduce friction with China.”

But it added: “However, attitude is not everything. Without solving the problem of THAAD, the pain it has brought to bilateral relations will not disappear, and South Korea must swallow some of the bitter results.”

China should work with Russia on counter-measures to THAAD, the Global Times added.