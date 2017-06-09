OSLO - Neo-Nazi mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, will take his case over his “inhumane” prison conditions to the European Court of Human Rights, his lawyer said Thursday after exhausting all legal options in Norway. Breivik, who for safety reasons has been held apart from other inmates since his arrest in 2011, has complained about his lengthy isolation. He wants the Norwegian state to be found guilty of violating the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits “inhumane” and “degrading” treatment.