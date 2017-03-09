JAIPUR - An Indian court Wednesday handed down a rare guilty verdict against three Hindu radicals over a shrine bombing, but cleared the alleged mastermind of the attack initially blamed on Islamist groups.

Devendra Gupta and Bhavesh Patel were convicted in a special court in Rajasthan over their roles in the 2007 bombing of Ajmer shrine, one of the holiest sites of Islam in India.

A third man, who was shot dead in the months after the attack, was found guilty posthumously.

The trio was convicted of charges related to explosives and conspiracy to commit unlawful acts over the strike that left three dead and at least 15 injured, the men's lawyer Jagdish Rana told reporters outside the Jaipur court.

Their sentences will be handed down on March 16.

Naba Kumar Sarkar, the alleged ringleader behind the religiously motivated attack, was among seven Hindu radicals acquitted after prosecutors failed to prove their guilt.

Sarkar, better known by his nickname Swami Aseemanand, remains in prison pending trial over his role in two separate bomb attacks - one on a mosque and another on a Pakistan-bound train that together killed nearly 75 people.

The landmark judgement against the trio over the shrine bombing is the first successful conviction of Hindu militants in recent memory.

Police initially blamed Pakistan-based extremists for the attack on the revered 12th-century mausoleum, claiming they placed the lunchbox packed with explosives that detonated during Ramazan prayers. But a confession by Sarkar led investigators to a group accused of staging a series of blasts targeting Muslims.

Sarkar later retracted his confession but police were able sweep up suspected radicals, including a serving Indian army office and former members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The prominent right-wing Hindu group bears considerable influence in India, and is the ideological fountainhead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

INDIA RELEASES TWO PAKISTANI BOYS FOR LACK OF EVIDENCE

Monitoring Desk adds: India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday released two Pakistani schoolboys, who were arrested as Uri terror attack suspects after no incriminating evidence was found against them. The agency handed over the two schoolboys, Ahsan Khursheed and Faisal Hussain Awan, to a Jammu-based army corps who would, in turn, facilitate their return to Pakistan.

According to Indian media, Ahsan and Awan were detained by Indian Army on September 21, three days after the Uri attack and handed over to NIA. A source in the NIA had earlier confirmed that the boys had strayed into the Indian side on the Line of control (LoC), and will be handed over to Pakistan once the court formalities were over.

The two were arrested in Uri town, that left at least 19 soldiers dead and was blamed on Pakistan.

"Hussain and Khursheed have been released and handed over to the army's 16 Corps headquarters today (Wednesday) for sending them back to Pakistani authorities," said a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official.

The NIA probe has revealed that the two are residents of Pakistan-administered Kashmir and had crossed over after an altercation with their parents over "studies".

According to The Times of India, the top officials in the Indian government said that the two Pakistani boys have been released as a goodwill gesture as Pakistan recently released Indian army jawan Chandu Chavan, who had strayed into Azad Kashmir last year.

NIA said that the evidence collected in the form of statements, analysis of their mobile phones, seized GPS devices and other circumstantial evidence collected by it did not reveal any link of the suspects with the attackers who attacked the army camp in Uri on September 18, 2016.