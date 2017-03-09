LUCKNOW - Indian police on Wednesday shot dead a self-radicalised Islamic State sympathiser who they said was involved in a train explosion that injured 10 people.

Police said they ended a nearly 12-hour stand-off in the early hours by storming the house where the suspect, identified as Saifullah, was holed up in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

"When we entered the room, he fired upon us and we also retaliated. About four to five bullets hit him and then Saifullah died," Aseem Arun of India's anti-terror squad told reporters.

Police have made several arrests over the train explosion on Tuesday in which at least 10 people were injured, and are pursuing other suspects.

Closed-circuit television footage from near the train explosion site in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh state helped police identify the suspects.

Police recovered eight pistols and more than 600 rounds of ammunition, explosives, gold and passports from the house, on the outskirts of state capital Lucknow.