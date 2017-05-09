An Indonesian court has found Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama guilty of blasphemy against Islam and sentenced him to two years in jail, a judge said on Tuesday.

Purnama was "found to have legitimately and convincingly conducted a criminal act of blasphemy, and because of that we have imposed two years of imprisonment," head judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto told the court.

The trial has been widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.