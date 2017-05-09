Secretary General United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that in our interconnected world, there can be no peace as long as others are in peril; no security as long as others suffer deprivation; no sustainable future until all members of our human family enjoy their human rights.

He said this in his message on the occasion Vesak Day being commemorated today (Wednesday). He expressed his warmest wishes to all those celebrating the day in honour of the birth of Lord Buddha.

“Everyone can draw inspiration from his journey. Born a sheltered prince, Shakyamuni went out into the world to confront and overcome human suffering. As one sutra states, “Because all living beings are subject to illness, I am ill as well,” he said.

“This message of compassion is timeless. On this Day of Vesak, let us celebrate the wisdom of Lord Buddha by taking action for others with a strong spirit of solidarity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will host four-day annual ‘Vesakh Mela’ for the Buddhists monks from May 21, 2017.

A meeting chaired by Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Syed Junaid Ikhlaq was held in Islamabad on Tuesday to review the arrangements in this regard.

Buddhists monks as well as a number of visitors from Sri Lanka and Bhutan will attend ‘Vesakh Mela’ to pay homage to Lord Buddha on this holy occasion.