ADEN - A drone strike on Sunday killed five suspected Al-Qaeda militants in the Yemeni province of Marib, east of the capital Sanaa, security officials said. One official said a US drone had probably carried out the strike, which targeted a car in the province's Saoud district. The United States considers the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to be the radical group's most dangerous branch. AQAP has flourished in the chaos of the country's civil war, which pits the Saudi-backed government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi against the Huthi rebels.