CAIRO: Human Rights Watch said on Friday that Egypt blocked its website after it released a report on alleged torture by security services, joining a growing list of inaccessible sites in the country. Users of at least two of Egypt's internet service providers (ISPs) reported that they were unable to access the HRW website, although it could still be viewed through another ISP. Egypt has blocked at least 429 websites including some belonging to media outlets and civil society groups since May, the Egyptian group Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression reported. –AFP

HRW said its website was blocked on Thursday, a day after it released its report on torture.