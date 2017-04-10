DAMASCUS - Allies of Damascus on Sunday threatened reprisals against any party that carries out "aggression" against Syria, two days after US missile strikes hit a Syrian airbase. "The aggression against Syria oversteps all red lines. We will react firmly to any aggression against Syria and to any infringement of red lines, whoever carries them out," a statement from the Syria-based joint operations room for regime backers Russia, Iran and allied forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah. "The United States knows very well our ability to react," said the statement published on the website of Al-Watan, a daily newspaper close to the regime. "We condemn any attack targeting civilians and also condemn what happened in Khan Sheikhun, even if we are convinced it was a premeditated act by certain countries and organisations to serve as a pretext to attack Syria," Sunday's statement added.