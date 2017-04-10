A government official was killed by a bomb planted in his car in Somalia's capital on Monday, officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but Islamist militant group al Shabaab has stepped up bomb attacks in Mogadishu to challenge a new government.

"The car bomb killed a junior government worker," the spokesman for Mogadishu's mayor, Abdifatah Omar Halane, said.

An al Shabaab car bomb outside Mogadishu's army base killed at least 15 people on Sunday.

Later on Sunday, government forces exchanged friendly fire for at least 15 minutes at the military base.

“National security forces were carrying out operation around the military base and accidentally they exchanged fire,” Abdikadir Hussein, a police officer told Reuters on Monday.