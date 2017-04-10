PARIS - France on Saturday expelled controversial Swiss Islamist preacher Hani Ramadan who posed “a serious threat to public order”, the interior ministry said. Ramadan, whose brother is the intellectual Tariq Ramadan and whose grandfather founded Egypt’s radical Muslim Brotherhood, was arrested in Colmar, eastern France, while attending a conference. He was “known in the past to have adopted behaviour and made remarks which pose a serious threat on French soil,” the ministry said in a statement.