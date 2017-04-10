Indian troops killed four more Kashmiri youths in Keran area of Kupwara district today.



Indian officials claim the four youngsters were militants. "A major infiltration bid from across the LoC was foiled by the Army troops in Keran sector", Indian Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told the Indian media.

"A search operation is going on in the area," he added.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian forces had killed at least eight youth including two teenage boys and injured around 200 when they opened fire on demonstrators protesting against the holding of Indian parliamentary elections in Badgam, Srinagar and Gandarbal districts, yesterday.

Earlier comes after militants had fired upon a police station in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, reported the Financial Express.

Kulgam is a part of South Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency for which the bypolls will be held on Wednesday.