Secretary General of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youssef bin Al-Ottaimeeen on Monday said OIC is in full agreement with Pakistan over peaceful resolution of the Jammu Kashmir dispute.

He said this during a joint news briefing with Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz following their talks in Islamabad.

The two leaders said there was 100 per cent unanimity of views on all issues facing the Muslim Ummah and the way forward.

The OIC secretary general said that his organisation has same position as that of Pakistan on issues of Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia and plight of Muslim communities in non-Muslim countries.

Dr Othaimeen thanked Pakistan for supporting programmes and caused espoused by OIC and said the two sides discussed holding of the upcoming summit of OIC on Science and Technology.

He said the OIC condemns all terrorist acts in Pakistan or any other country. He said terrorism is terrorism and it has no race or religion. He said we condemn terrorism no matter where it happens in the world as Islam is religion of peace and co-existence.

The OIC secretary general said the two sides have vowed to work closely on all issues facing the Ummah.

Replying to a question he said Kashmir has always been on the top of the OIC’s agendas. He said the OIC has been urging India to provide access to Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) but unfortunately India has declined to accede to the request.

He said India also opposed dispatch of an OIV Human Rights Commission to Occupied Kashmir. The OIC secretary general said despite denial by India, we should keep pressure on New Delhi on the issue of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and peaceful resolution of the dispute.

About conflict in Syria, he said it has two dimensions - political and humanitarian. He said OIC wants political solution of the problem and mobilizing support for refugees to alleviate their sufferings.

The OIC secretary general said the organisation of an OIC contact group on refugees would hopefully be formed in next meeting of OIC foreign ministers.

He said OIC also wants to initiate dialogue with European countries on issues pertaining to Muslims living there as the organisation is in a unique position to play the role of a bridge between Muslim communities and the host governments.

Sartaj Aziz thanked the OIC and the Muslim countries for their consistent support on the issue of Jammu Kashmir.

The advisor said he briefed the distinguished guest on human rights violation by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

He said we agreed to work together to combat Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims and formulate joint Islamic action against publication of blasphemous material including on social media.