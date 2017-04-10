At least four people were hit by gunfire in a classroom shooting on Monday at a Southern California elementary school, police and fire officials said, and a local NBC News television affiliate reported two fatalities.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said the shooting at Northpark Elementary School in San Bernardino, east of Los Angeles, was initially believed to be a "murder-suicide" and that two students had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He added that preliminary information was that there were four victims and that the "suspect is possibly down as well."

Television station KNBC reported that two people were confirmed killed in the shooting, and that two students and one teacher were among the gunshot victims.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a Twitter post that there were "multiple gunshot victims" from the incident.